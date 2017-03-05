Android 7.0 Nougat is giving a tough time to users, try these tricks to fix the common issues

Android 7.0 Nougat has turned my OnePlus 3 quite unstable, and so does my friend's Moto G4 Plus. The apps are crashing more often and their load time has also increased considerably. Contrary to Android 7.0 Nougat, the previous Android 6.0 Marshmallow poses no such issues and was claimed to be the most stable Android OS at the time of its release.

However the same cannot be said for the latest Android 7.0 Nougat as besides our personal experience, we have come across several complains from users around the globe who are facing similar issues with their Android handsets after upgrading them to the latest version of Google's mobile OS.

Some of the common issues that we faced while using OnePlus 3 and Moto G4 Plus running Android 7.0 Nougat include-increased app load time, increased battery drain, Facebook app and Messenger crash, noticeable delay while changing tracks in Google Play Music app, frequent Snapchat crash, voice-recorder app crash, Google Play Service apps crash, etc.

Besides, consumers using Nexus 5, Nexus 6P and the recently launched Google Pixel smartphones also reported similar issues on web forums.

Android 7.0 Nougat has been reported to have an adoption rate of just 1.2% since its release in October 2016. While Google may still be working to fix the issues, you can try the following tips and tricks to address some of the common Android 7.0 Nougat issues. Here you go.

Frequent App Crashes

The easiest and quickest fix to address app crashes on Android 7.0 Nougat is to uninstall and reinstall the application. Besides, you can also try solving the issue by clearing the app's temporary data cache files in 'App settings'.

Increased battery drain

Try finding out the app that may be causing excessive battery drain by force stopping it or uninstalling it. You can also factory reset your Android smartphone that might resolve the issue. However, make sure you back up all your data before performing a factory reset on Android handset.

Wi-Fi connection issues

First check your Wi-Fi connection by connecting any other device that is not running Android 7.0 Nougat. If you still face the similar issue, try disabling the Wi-Fi connection temporarily or switch on/off Airplane mode to address the connectivity problem.

Bluetooth connectivity issues

For Bluetooth related issues, restart your device or try re-pairing the handset to share the data. Clearing the list of known Bluetooth devices can also resolve the issue.

Try out these tips and tricks to solve the problems with your Android handsets. Besides, let us know in comments if you are still facing some issues with any of your smartphone running Android 7.0 Nougat.