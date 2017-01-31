How to convert JPG files into word files

If you didn't know, the process of converting JPEG files to word files is pretty simple and time-saving as well. This conversion lets you stay away from typing the content of the image file.

There are many online conversion software and downloadable ones as well. Such software use OCR or Optical Character Recognition technology or feature recognition. The latter is best as it uses the different strokes or features that make up the character. The features are compared with those that are stored, avoiding the possibility of getting the same output for two characters. Eventually, this feature recognition technique is used widely in software that convert JPG files to word files.

While there is an array of such converters online, the downloadable ones are the best as they can work without an active internet connection.

Here is a tutorial on how to convert JPG files to word files. Do check out the steps involved. Before you proceed, keep in mind that the input file should be of high quality for better precision and accuracy.

Download the software from this link or use the product link. Once the software is downloaded, you need to install the same following the instructions that are seen on the screen.

Then, open the software and upload the input JPG file. You can do this by either importing the file from your computer or scanning the file.

Once the input file is uploaded, you need to select the format of the output, which is Word in this case. There are other options such as HTML, Text, Searchable PDF, and Text-only PDF.

The next step is to select the language of the input file.

Now, click on save to get the output file in the Word or .doc format.

You can add password protection or watermark to the output file using the security features bundled with the software.