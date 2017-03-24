How to enable two-factor authentication in Instagram

Instagram announced two important features that will offer improved security and private to its users. We already saw that the platform will put a blur overlay on those posts that are flagged to be sensitive.

Besides this, Instagram has announced yet another feature for its users and people have been waiting for the roll out of this new feature for a long time. It is the two-factor authentication process for the users. The company started working on this two-factor authentication feature back in 2016 itself, but it has a year to introduce it. This security measure is already a part of platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Two-factor Authentication is a well-known security feature This two-factor authentication is a security measure that requires users to enter the code that is sent to their phone in order to log in to their accounts. It is easy to turn this feature on to keep your account secured. Take a look at the steps on how to enable two-factor authentication from here. Head on to Settings To turn on the two-factor authentication, you need to go to the Settings on your Instagram profile. Instagram doesn't use any third-party app to enable this security measure. So, you need to do it right from your account itself to secure it. Enable two-factor authentication In settings, you need to click on Two-Factor Authentication and turn the option saying Require security code as shown. Confirm the code Then, you will get an SMS on your registered mobile number with a code and you need to key in this six-digit code to confirm the same. Now, you will get backup codes those will be useful to log into your account if you are not able to receive the security code by SMS.