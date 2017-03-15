How to Encrypt your smartphone in 7 simple steps

With government and other hackers snooping on to our personal data, the privacy and security are indeed at stake. Having said that, keeping our personal data secure as possible is pretty important these days.

In case, if you are wondering about it, Android platform itself gives us a tool to secure our data right out of the box and the process is called -- Encryption. Google introduced this feature way back in Android Gingerbread (2.3) and made some huge changes in order to enhance security.

As per the Internet definition, Encryption is the process of converting information or data into a code, especially to prevent unauthorized access. Once encrypted, be it your music, photos, apps and other data can't be read without decrypting using your unique passcode, PIN or pattern lock.

However, if you decide to encrypt your phone, you need to do it very carefully, as it is too tough to undo, in case if mistakes are committed. Moreover, also make sure you didn't root your phone, if yes, unroot it before encryption as you might have a chance of being run into trouble.

Things to know

Your phone battery level should be above 80%

Make sure your device is plugged throughout entire process

Back up your files for safety (Having another backup is always good)

Steps to Encrypt your phone

Step 1: Go to Settings and tap on Security option

Step 2: Now you can initiate the process by tapping on "Encrypt phone" option.

Step 3: Once done, it will ask you for the confirmations twice. Tap on Encrypt phone button on both the cases.

Step 4: Next, the phone will get rebooted automatically just to start the encryption process.

Step 5: This process might take quite some time

Step 6: After the encryption process is done, the device will get restarted again.

Step 7: It's done and your mobile is now ENCRYPTED

In most of the cases nowadays, almost all the phones coming today are already encrypted. You can check that out by heading on to Security option in your mobile. I have attached an example screenshot below.

