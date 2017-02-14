Google Maps introduces "List"; Here's how to create, share and edit your list

Google has just announced a new feature called "Lists" that will now allow you to track and share locations on Google Maps. The update brings the ability to create lists of places and share them with family, friends, and colleagues.

As per Google, "You can now create lists of places, share your lists with others, and follow the lists of your friends and family when shared with you - without ever leaving Google Maps on Android or iOS."

Basically, with this new feature, you will be able to list the places you wish to visit as well as share your recommendations, whether it is a list of weekend getaways, or a list of best street food joints, or best fashion boutiques in a particular area amongst others.

Furthermore, if someone shares a list with you, you can follow it so that the recommendations are only a tap away in your Google Maps app. You will also be able to view and edit your lists offline and if you have offline maps downloaded, places added to the lists will appear on your offline map.

How do you create a list? You can follow either of the methods. # Open the side menu, go to Your places, open Saved, and then click on the plus sign in the blue circle at the bottom right corner of the screen. # Open the place you want to add to a new list, tap on "Save", and then select "create a new list". How do you share a list? # Open your list and click on the share button in the top right-hand corner. # On both Android and iOS, you can share a link to your list via any app on your phone: Hangouts, SMS, Whatsapp, or even on Facebook or Twitter. # Once you send a link to you friends family or anyone they can tap "Follow" to pull up the list from Your Places whenever they need it. How do you edit a list? # Go to Your places and then tap the Saved Tab. Tap on the three dot menu to the right of the list and then click, "edit list". You can also add and remove places from lists directly from a location's place sheet by tapping the "Saved" icon. Now that we have got that out of the way, Google Maps List looks to be a handy feature. Besides Google seems to be keen on making the navigation app more smarter and a little more social, and we could expect some more features to hit the app in the days to come.