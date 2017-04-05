Here's how to install Bixby and the Galaxy S8's new Launcher on other Samsung devices

Samsung recently launched its much-expected flagship smartphone dubbed as Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone at an event in New York earlier last month. Just like Siri in Apple, Samsung introduced their own AI assistant called Bixby along with these flagship smartphones.

This Bixby helps you in navigating things around the Galaxy S8’s features without having to use your fingers. However, developers have just got their hands on the apk file of the intelligent assistant.

Having said that, you can install this AI in your own Samsung smartphone as well. If you have added the unofficial app on your smartphone previously, this is pretty much the same.

Note: This will work on any Touchwiz device running Android 7.0 Nougat.

Step 1: You need to get the S8 launcher on your Samsung device in order to install Bixby. Download the app package from here and install it.



Step 2: Now, download the apk file of Bixby here.

Step 3: Once you downloaded, copy both these apk files onto your smartphones. Before installing the apk files, turn on 'Unknown Sources' from the settings.

Step 4: Once done, hold on to the home button to enter the settings of the S8 launcher.

Step 5: Now activate Bixby by just tapping it.

After the installation process is done, reboot your phone and then you can enable Bixby by swiping left on the home screen.

