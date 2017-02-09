Here’s how you can find out MacBook battery cycle count!

Apple MacBook's are always unique for their productivity and battery life they offer. Do you know that a manufacturer sets a maximum battery cycle counts to change the battery on your machine after that particular period?

Maybe, you might not be aware of that! This scenario applies to every laptop manufacturer and they set a battery cycle count for their product. But, with Apple, you can see the actual count of your machine's battery in real time, and it helps in deciding when to replace the battery on your MacBook.

Here's how you can check the battery cycle count in your MacBook.

Step 1: Head over to Apple Logo> About this Mac In the home screen of your MacBook; at the top left, there's an Apple icon. Clicking on that icon will open up certain options including an ‘About this Mac' section. Just click on that section and proceed further. Step 2: Go to ‘System Report.' After entering the About this Mac section, you can easily see an option called ‘System Report.' Enter into the system report menu. Step 3: Click on ‘Power’ from the Left Menu Right after entering the system report menu, you can observe a plethora of options flooded over there. Don't panic and slowly go through all the options and click on ‘Power.' So, here's where your battery cycle count is present.