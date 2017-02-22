Here’s a YouTube hack you wish you had known earlier.

It goes without saying that YouTube is the go-to service for multimedia consumption. It has a vast collection of music videos, movies, web-series … in fact, you name it, and you’ll most likely find it on YouTube. However, it’s not all pros and no cons affair.

There’s one serious problem which most of the Android and iOS users often complain about. Yes, the inability to play YouTube videos in the background while using the app. But fret not! This is 2017; there’s a workaround for every problem you come across. And YouTube is no exception.

Here’s one hack which will help you play YouTube videos in the background even when the screen is turned off.

Note: For the trick to work on Android smartphones, you’d have to install the Firefox browser on your smartphone. The trick doesn't work with the regular YouTube app.

Hack for Android users

Okay, we know that many people on Android prefer using Google Chrome over other browsers. But, to play YouTube videos in the background, you've to install the Firefox browser at any cost.

Once you are done installing the browser on your Android, all you have to do is open it, search for YouTube, enter the song or whatever it is you want to listen in the background, play it and just turn off the screen. Boom! It works. It really works!

Hack for iOS users

If you are an iOS user, it is even simpler to play YouTube videos in the background with the screen off. The best part, you don’t even have to install a new browser. Safari gets the work done.

We have already created a step-by-step guide to help you play YouTube videos and audio in the background. Take a look at it by clicking here.