Hide any album in Android's gallery using file manager

You might come across a situation where you have to hide any particular album in your gallery. Lots of apps are already offering this feature, but you can also hide albums using the file manager of your device.

This requires you to download an app by name 'Astro File Manager' from your Google Play Store. Once you complete your download, follow the below given steps to secretly hide your gallery album.

Step 1: Install the app and give the permission to access your photos. Step 2: Once done, it will show you the list of folders present in your Android device. Head to the path having all the pictures stored on it. Long press the folder name you want to hide and tap on the three lines present at the top right corner. Step 3: Tap on the rename option and rename your folder name to .nomedia. Don't forget to add period at the beginning of the folder name. Hurray! Now, this folder is hidden. You can cross verify it by opening your device's gallery. Step 4: If you wish to unhide the folder, tap on the menu present at top right corner. Select the option 'View settings' and check the 'show hidden files' option under it.