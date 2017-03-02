How to add Google Photos shortcut to your Android device camera

In 2015, Google developed a separate app for photo sharing as well as storing of it in Google cloud. This app was a part of Google Plus but later it was decoupled from it. This app is powerful enough to automatically analyze the pictures and group the similar ones together.

Different forms of machine learning are implemented in this app especially for recognizing best photos, the creation of automatic animations and showcasing past memories at a significant time interval. This app has got several other features which are not commonly used by users. Hence, we have come up with one of the features that might help you a lot if you are an Android user.

Add Google photos shortcut to your Camera App in Android device

Did it ever occur to you that one can also add Google Photo shortcut to the Android camera app? Yes, this can be done easily with not much effort. Well, this is how you can do it.

But before beginning, you should be aware of updating your app to the latest version. Once you are done with updating your app, just follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Open Google Photos app and then head to "Settings" by tapping the three lines at the top left corner.

Step 2: Once you tap, a new window will appear with other options. When you find "Camera shortcut" option, just toggle it to turn it on.

Step 3: Now close this app and open your device camera. Take a quick snap and then watch the upper left part of camera screen [upper right in portrait]. A new shortcut for Google Photos will appear there. Tapping on it will take you to that app. Pretty cool, isn't it?

Note: Shortcut of this app disappears once you close and re-open the camera. If you want that new shortcut to appear once again, you have to click another photo.