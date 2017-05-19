How Boomerang for iOS works; features and more

A few years back, Instagram launched its standalone app dubbed as Boomerang on both iOS and Android. This app is kind of fun and lets the user shoot a one-second burst of five photos that are turned into a silent video that plays forwards and then reverses over and over in a loop.

The short video will be automatically saved in camera roll on your smartphone and can be shared Facebook, Instagram, and other apps. However, you don't need an Instagram account to take videos in this app.

If you have iPhone, you can follow the below steps to make Boomerang video on your device.

Step 1: Tap the shutter button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: In order to control the length of your video, you can tap and hold the circle, then let go to stop recording.

Step 3: You can tap the screen to switch between your phone's rear and front-facing cameras.

Step 4: Now tap save on the top right to save to your phone's camera roll. If you want to share, you can click on the share icon to post it across Facebook and Instagram.



