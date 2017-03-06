How to bypass blocked sites without using proxies or VPNs

You may come across a situation where you might need to access sites, which are otherwise blocked by your system administrators. Normally, such sites are blocked because of its objectionable contents, virus affected page, or it may land you in some other irrelevant sites. To safeguard your system, such sites are blocked by admin or by the antivirus software used in your computer.

Fortunately, there are various options to unblock such sites. You can turn to a proxy service or try a VPN, but both being difficult, users wish to have a simpler method to resolve this issue.

Also Read: How to enable ad-block feature on any Android phone

Here are other simple methods to bypass blocked sites:

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Method 1: Use short link of sites This is a very simple and most effective method used to unblock any sites. It works in almost all cases. There are various sites such as Bitly, TinyURL, or goo.gl which shorten the URL for free. Just copy the address of the site you want to unblock and paste it in the space provided by those sites. It will give the shortened version of URL and you can use this address to bypass the blocked page. Method 2: Tether to your phone If you use a quality data plan on your phone, then you can opt for this solution. With this method, you can read contents or watch videos from the blocked sites easily, but with a slower speed. Under 'Settings' option of your device, you will find an option called as 'Wireless & networks'. Select that option and then tap on 'Mobile network sharing' which takes you to another window wherein, you have to switch on the 'Portable Wi-Fi hotspot'. Now, you can use this as Wi-Fi on your system. Method 3: Use HTTPs HTTPs is a secured connection which uses SSL certificate for verification. Besides its security features, it helps to bypass the blocked site easily. Most of the organisation blocks the more common port 80(endpoint for HTTP), leaving the secure connection port 443. Method 4: Use translator Translator which is mainly used to translate the text from one language to other, can be used to bypass the blocked sites as well.

Open any translator services like Google Translate or Microsoft Translator and then copy the blocked site address you want to view. It will translate the URL into a prefered language and also provides the link if present. But, this method may not work in all the cases.