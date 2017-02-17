How to change the size of font on an iPhone

Phones, in general, have gotten a lot bigger in the past couple of years. It all started with Chinese vendors offering big screen devices at affordable prices. It was only a matter of time until all the smartphone vendors started following the trend including Apple.

The Cupertino-based tech giant, for the first time, introduced a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone in 2014 with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. However, currently, there are a good number of people who use the smaller sized variants, particularly the iPhone 5s.

Now, if all of sudden you either make a switch from a big-sized iPhone to the iPhone 5s or 5, chances are high that the font on the small-sized screen may look small.

SEE ALSO: How to enable two-step verification for WhatsApp on iOS

But, don't worry, you can easily change the size of the font on your iPhone to whatever the size you are comfortable with. And here's a step-by-step guide to help you with the same.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: In Settings, click on "Display & Brightness" option which is located just under the General Settings.

Step 3: From the Display & Brightness, click on the "Text Size" option.

Step 4: Now, you'll be redirected to a different page where you'll be given the access to a slider which you can use to adjust the size of the font. Slide it to different levels (slide right to increase the size and left to shrink) and see what suits you the best.

Step 5: That's it! You have successfully changed the font size on your iPhone. All you have to do now is to click on the "back" button located on the top left corner. Changes will be automatically applied.

Below is a pictorial representation of the same.