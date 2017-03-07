How to customize the kernel of your Android phone

Everyone wishes to have a phone with better performance and long lasting battery life. Most phones in the market promising to offer this basic requirement fail to fulfill the users' demand. If you have come across such a situation and not aware of what to do next, then you need not worry about it. This can be achieved easily by customizing the kernel of your Android phone.

Being the most important component of any Operating System, the kernel bridges the gap between the hardware and the applications installed on your device. This kernel can be customized based on the users' requirements to enhance the capability of Android phones.

There are different custom kernels available online and the user has to pick one among them based on their requirements. One can pick the kernels that are optimized for performance or the ones that are optimized for power savings. Customizing the kernel also helps in adding the features of other phones to your Android device. For ex: Double tap feature which first appeared on LG G2 can be implemented in your Nexus 5 as well.

Here we will show how to customize your phone's kernel step-by-step:

Step 1: Before proceeding, make sure your device has been rooted and custom recovery application installed in it. Once confirmed, head to XDA- Developers forum. Step 2: Type the name of your Android phone, whose kernel you are going to customise now. Step 3: Once you search device specific kernel, list of development tools and their links will be provided. Search the thread having 'Kernel' tag in its title. Once you find it, click on that link. Step 4: This will take you to the download page, wherein you have to select the type of file to be downloaded. This will be downloaded as a .zip file which you have to flash via custom recovery.

After flashing it, you can see for yourself, how custom kernels have improved the performance of your phone.