How to download a streaming video from any website

As we have already highlighted in this article, video streaming has become an integral part of our online activity. According to the statistics, 6 out of every 10 people prefer watching videos online over TV or other traditional platforms. More than 400 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube every 60 seconds. And on an average, every user spends a minimum of 40 minutes in any given session.

Now, it's only YouTube that we are talking about. There are a bunch of other alternatives that account for hundreds of thousands of online videos and an equal number of registered users.

Likewise, there are innumerable genres to choose from, among which, videos related to a few genres are re-watchable most of the times.

For example, you are learning a new course on the internet; you'd want to re-watch it whenever you face some difficulty with certain things. Following your instincts, you'll open the respective website (or service), search for the video, re-watch it.

Again, a couple of days later, you face the same problem, and of course, you'll do what your instinct suggests - repeat the same process as above.

But hey there! We are in India, remember? Internet (that extra bandwidth) is damn costly here. So, you may want to download or record the video whenever possible to avoid wasting the bandwidth. While downloading content from some websites is easy, it can be quite annoying at times on certain websites. That's exactly where we come in for rescue.

Here's a step-by-step guide that'll help you download videos from most of the websites.

Step 1: Visit this website and download the respective JDownloader 2 installer from the link.

Step 2: Install the JDownloader 2 app on your PC/Mac and open it.

Step 3: Now, visit the website which has the video you intend to download.

Step 4: Copy the URL of that page and paste it in the JDownloader 2 app and add the URL to it.

Step 5: The JDownloader 2 will automatically detect all the videos present in the page from which you can pick whichever the ones you need to download. That's it!

