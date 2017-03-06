How to enable ad-block feature on any Android phone

If you want to say no more ads, than this is what you should know.

With ads shown everywhere, online users have developed an aversion to all forms of ads on internet. They avoid it by clicking the close button on banner advertisements, bypassing ads in online videos and closing pop-up advertisements as soon as they come up on their screens.



To avoid this distraction permanently, there is an app by name 'NetGuard' which helps you block all the ads shown in the web. This App, offering ad-blocking feature is not available in Google Play Store. The search giant doesn't want to block the ads in Chrome or other core Google apps.

Also Read: How to switch to your new Android phone

Just by enabling 'Unknown sources' in Android's device setting, one can easily download this app from stores other than Play Store. The process of turning on NetGuard's ad-blocking feature is quite simple.



Step 1: Install 'NetGuard' app



Uninstall the play store version of this app (with basic features),if you have it. Once done, head to Github page and download the latest version of the same app.

Step 2: Enable NetGuard's VPN Service



After downloading, install the app and Enable NetGuard's VPN Service by switching on the toggle button present at top left corner. Tap 'OK' when a pop-up window is displayed asking for connection request.

Step 3: Filter the traffic



Next, tap the three dots shown at the top right corner of the app. Click on 'Settings' options and then, enable 'Filter Traffic' under 'Advanced options'.

Step 4: Download host files



Now, come back to 'Settings' option once again and select 'Back up'. Download host files by clicking 'Download hosts file' option.

Step 5: Turn Off the Data saver



After completing the above steps, close the app and open Google chrome. Head to the setting of chrome and turn off the 'Data saver' option under it.

Step 6: Test the ad-blocking features



Take a break of 10 minutes before testing this feature, to let the Android DNS cache time out. Now, head to the test page of NetGuard to verify the proper working of this app. If you find a message saying "Ad blocking works," then you have successfully completed the test.

Note: This feature will not block ads that are not domain-based. So apps like YouTube will still show ads with NetGuard installed.

