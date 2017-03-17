How to Find Stored Passwords on a Windows PC

Have you noticed one thing? If you've been on Internet, there are quite a large number of websites that prompts you to enter the password? Have you ever thought about where these passwords get stored in Windows OS?

Some browsers, servers, and applications are capable of storing passwords in a secure location on your computer. If you are an administrator, you can access the list of passwords that have been used on the computer.

In this article, we have compiled steps on how to find stored password on Windows PC's.

How to find the stored usernames and passwords in Windows 10

Step 1: Make sure you are in Admins profile and open Command Prompt.

Step 2: Type this command "rundll32.exe keymgr.dll,KRShowKeyMgr" and press enter.

Step 3: Now you will be able to see the list of passwords that are saved on the computer along with usernames.

Moreover, you can add, delete, backup or edit credential just by clicking on those respective buttons.

In case if you have Windows 7 or Windows 8 OS

Step 1: Go to Control Panel

Step 2: Click on "User Accounts and Family safety" option

Step 3: Now select "Credential Manger"

