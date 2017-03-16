How to get back your old Whatsapp messenger

Everyone might have updated their favorite Whatsapp messenger and disliked it's very new features. Known for its simplicity, this app has gained wide popularity globally. But because of its revamped status, users were confused about its usage and started to miss their good old time spent on this platform.

The introduction of new story feature did not receive any good response from the users and tons of negative tweets started pouring on the internet immediately after the update. While rumors are saying that this old feature of the app will be back soon in the next version, you can follow the below-given steps to get back the text status in your Whatsapp with no much effort.

The method mentioned here will downgrade your app to the old version. Now, let us see how to do it and get back the old Whatsapp in your pocket with simple steps.

Step 1: Before proceeding, make sure you have permitted your phone to install the apps from Unknown sources. To do this, head to the basic ‘Settings' of your phone. Tap on the ‘Security' tab and then check ‘Unknown sources' option. Ignore the warning message displayed. Step 2: Next open your updated Whatsapp app and move to the ‘Settings' page. Click on ‘Chat backup' option under ‘Chats'. Now click on ‘BACK UP' button to save all your chats locally. You can also opt for ‘Back up to Google Drive' if internet connection is speed enough to complete this process quickly. Now you can uninstall your app with no fear of data loss. Note: You can try uninstalling the update if this app was pre-installed on your phone. Step 3: Once done, Open your phone's browser and download the old version (v2.17.60) of Whatsapp from here. Install it from device's file manager and log in with your Phone number. Hurray! You got your old favorite messenger back.

Until and unless Whatsapp forces you to upgrade, don't go to update this app from Play Store if you do not wish to see the new story feature again.