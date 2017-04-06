How to keep Android notification tray clean and clear with centralized hub

There will be times, where the notifications haven't been cleared for quite some time, eating up our whole screen. As a result, the status bar runs out of space in an attempt to accommodate the app icons. As everyone knows, notification on our smartphone appears in a specific place called Android Notification panel.

The cluttered notification panel can be irritating sometimes when you are searching for something important. Today, in this article, we will give you the steps to keep your notification tray, clean and organized no matter how much the notification is.

Step 1: First of, install 'Notification Hub' app from Google Play Store onto your smartphone.



Step 2: When you launch the app for the first time, you will get the list of other apps that's installed on your device.



Step 3: Select the app by checking the box. When you do this, their notifications will be bundled together under a single icon. Once selected, tap on the forward arrow button at the top.

Step 4: Once done, the app will ask for permission to access your notifications. Tap 'Ok'. Also, toggle the switch next to the Notification Hub on the following screen and tap "Allow."

Step 5: When you come back to apps home page, it will again ask you to grant usage access, which allows Notification Hub to organize your notifications. Tap 'Ok'

Step 6: Now you are done.

