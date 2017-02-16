How to keep your browsing history private on iPhone and a Mac

The internet, as much as is a pied-à-terre for knowledgeable data, is also a source for weird information. While a few people are okay with others peeping into their browsing history, a lot don’t like to share it with others no matter how closely they are related to each other.

Why are we talking about “internet,” “browsing history,” and “iPhones.” Well, here’s the reason. Most of us lend/borrow iPhones or Macs to our friends. In this process, at times people may end up seeing things they are not supposed to. Among these, browsing history is one such thing most of the people are conscious about.

Why? There can be numerous reasons. Some people just don’t like it while a few feel a little embarrassed. No matter what the reason, you should seriously consider making your browsing activities private be it on your iPhone or Mac. How?

Follow the steps below.

How to keep browsing history private on an iPhone

The process is pretty simple. Just open the Safari browser on your iPhone. Click on the pages icon — two squares at the bottom right corner and then click on the Private button located at the bottom left corner.

Once you click on the “Private” button, the browser will alert you that “Safari won’t remember the pages you visited, your search history, or your AutoFill information after you close a tab in Private Browsing Mode.”

Now, click on the '+’ icon to open a new private tab. Voila! Your internet activity is now private. Meaning the history of your online activity won’t be stored on the browser.

If you are still confused, here’s a pictorial representation which will walk you through the process.

How to keep browsing history private on a Mac

Akin to how you do it on the iPhone, open the Safari browser on your Mac and turn on the Private Browsing mode. You can do this in two ways. Either click on File > New Private Window or simple click Command + Shift + N to open the Private Browsing mode.

In case you are confused, here's a pictorial representation of the same.