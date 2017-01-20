How to lock an Apple iPhone screen with a broken power button

Okay, imagine this: you are walking on the road, holding your iPhone in one hand and a few other things in the other. Out of the blue, a vehicle shows up in front of you. For obvious reasons, the iPhone slipped out of your hand and crashed on the ground with the power button portion landing first.

Guess what? The power button broke! Oh wait, how will you lock your iPhone’s screen now or unlock it or turn the phone off? With the power button having gone, the iPhone is nothing but crippled, right?

And this is just a single instance. There are various other means through which the iPhone’s power button may go dysfunctional.

What should you do in such cases to lock your iPhone (or even turn it off)? That’s exactly what we are going to show you.

Follow these simple steps to lock your iPhone despite having a broken or dysfunctional power button:

Head straight to the Settings. Select General from the options. Now click on Accessibility. Scroll down until you see the AssistiveTouch option, click on it, and turn on the toggle. Now, a rectangular, draggable button with a circle inscribed in it shows up on your screen. Click on it. If you’re iPhone is on the latest version of iOS i.e., iOS 10, you’ll see these options: Device, Control Center, Home, Siri, Custom, and Notification Center arranged in a clockwise direction. Click on Device. Then among all the other options available, click on Lock Screen to turn off the screen.

Pro tip: If you want to turn the iPhone off, repeat up to 6th step, hold and wait the Lock Screen icon until you see the 'slide to power off’ button.

Now, we understand that some of you may still have a tough time figuring out the what’s and how’s. Fret not! Here’s a pictorial representation of the steps you have to follow.