How to make any Android phone look like Google Pixel

With the highest rated smartphone camera and a long-lasting battery, Google Pixel has attracted many smartphone lovers. It is the first phone with built-in Google Assistant. Owning this device is a far fetched dream for few because of its high price.

But let's not worry until we have some awesome apps in Play store which helps us modify our phone's to somewhat close to Google Pixel. Most of the important features of Pixel phone such as Pixel launchers, night mode etc., can be made available in your Android phone as well. Let us see how to do it feature-wise.



Pixel Launcher Pixel Launcher is the home screen built exclusively for Google Pixel devices. It is a very appealing launcher with few Google apps and icons in it. You can have this launcher on your phone by downloading and installing ‘Pixel Launcher' app from APKMirror. Once you install the app, tap on the home button of your device to launch this new app and select this launcher as your default device launcher. Live wallpapers Pixel Phone is having new and redesigned wallpapers which are movable. This makes the screen look alive and interesting. To make your home screen look like this, you can make use of Live wallpapers on your Android phone. Download and install any Live wallpaper apk from Play store and open your Pixel launcher. Select the Wallpaper you wish to have and set it as Live Wallpaper. Night Mode Google has given default night mode feature in its pixel phone. So, if you are a night person who uses smartphone late at night or having trouble falling asleep, then this feature comes to use. You can have this on your phone as well.

Head to Play store and install ‘Twilight' app in your device. Adjust the settings based on your requirement and happily use this feature without buying a new Pixel phone. Navigation Bar To make your phone completely look like Pixel, You should also have the new navigation bar of Google. To have it, you have to download a paid app ‘ Pixbar' and install it on your phone. Customize the navigation bar buttons based on your interest.