How to make encrypted video calls on your smartphone

With more and more users getting access to the internet across the globe, the way people communicate with friends, contacts or other people, in general, has gone through a significant shift. We now rely mostly on the internet to keep in touch with people.

While the change is certainly good as it gets rid of the barriers in communication, there are always a few negative aspects. Guess what, technology is not always sunshine and lollipops after all. In this case, privacy is the one that often gets compromised.

As far as communication goes, privacy is something that all the netizens are quite meticulous about. Because who likes eavesdropping?

Keeping this in mind, a US-based non-profit organization called Open Whisper Systems has developed a messaging app called Signal. If this just doesn't excite you enough, you must know that the app has been endorsed by Edward Snowden - the infamous American whistleblower and former contractor at NSA, US.

Anyway, coming to the point, Signal, the on-demand messaging app has recently rolled out the support for end-to-end encryption of video calls. Here's how to use the encrypted video calling feature on Signal.

Step 1: Install the Signal app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Register with the service for free by entering your contact number and verifying the same.

Step 3: Now, click on the three dotted icon on the top right corner of the screen, go to Settings > Advanced and enable the Video calling beta option.

Step 4: Then, hit the compose button (the pencil icon) located at the bottom right corner and enter the person's contact number (or name if the contact is already saved on your smartphone) whom you intend to have a video call with.

Step 5: As soon as you click on the intended contact's name or number you'll be redirected to the chat screen. On the top right corner, there's a phone icon, click on it.

Step 6: By default, all the calls made will be voice-only. However, by tapping the video icon on the call screen, the video call will start.

Note: All the messages including text, voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted on Signal. Meaning except you and the person you intend to call, no one else will have access to the voice call no matter what. At least, that's what the company promises.

Also, do note that the video calling feature is currently in beta stage. A stable version may be rolled out soon.

