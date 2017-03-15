How to manage and protect content on Android?

These days we share a lot of information about ourselves on our official social media account including our photos, happenings and much more. While it makes us happy on one side, there is a risk of privacy as well on the other side that needs to be considered.

While most of our smartphone usage are dominated by apps and other online streaming link, users should be aware of the type of data the apps are taking from you.

In some cases, when you download a movie or an app from a copyrighted source, it asks you to identify your device before you access the content. However, if you don't want these sites to have access to your device identity, you can simply block it from being shared.

Manage and protect content on Android?

If you want to stop the protected content sites from seeing your device info, you need to head on to Chrome and select the three vertical dots on the top right corner.

Now go to Settings > Site Settings > Protected Content and select 'Blocked' option.

Moreover, you can also reset your device information to delete access to all sites with protected content.

In order to do that, head on to Chrome and select the three vertical dots on the top right corner.

Now go to Settings -> Site Settings -> Protected Content -> Reset device credentials.

