How Microsoft's slick and new Laptop plays around its rivals

In an attempt to challenge Google's Chromebook and Apple's Macbook, Microsoft took efforts and launched Surface Laptops with Windows 10 S aimed mostly at the education market. The Surface Laptop runs Windows 10 S out of the box but can be upgraded to Windows 10 Pro.

Moreover, the Windows 10 S is compatible with mobiles and desktops that have a simple login app that allows schools to create logs on any devices without any hassles.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Change in display The new surface laptop takes a cue from Surface Pro and Surface Book with 13.5-inch touchscreen PixelSense edge-to-edge display. It has a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels and covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. More Power! On the inside, the Surface Laptop starts with the latest Intel Core i5 chip, with an option for a Core i7 chip. You can get 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM, and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of SSD storage. High Security Other feature includes Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in and much more. Nova Launcher 5.1 brings new features and it looks great Perfect rival for Macbook As per the company, the Surface Laptop is lighter and thinner than MacBook Air or MacBook Pro available and also claimed that it is faster and has longer battery life as well. Focus more on Education Talking about Windows 10 S, it is a kind of locked down variant, which helps them to maintain security, stability, and speed of the device. With this, you cannot download apps in a traditional windows way. Moreover, the company will also be making its full Office suite of programs - including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint available for Window 10 S. Tie-up's for more Windows 10 S laptops In addition to that, the Redmond giant has tied up with other companies including Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Samsung and Toshiba for Windows 10 S compatible laptops starting at $189 (approx Rs. 12,119). Also, those who buy a machine with Windows 10 S can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for a one-off cost.