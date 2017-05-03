How one can lose weight by spending few bucks on Apple Watch?

Nowadays, wearables like fitness tracker and smartwatches play an important role in out fitness regime. There are devices available in the market to track out steps count, calories burned, sleep, heart rate monitor and much more.

While there are lots of watches and bands available, only a few performs better. Among them, we took Apple Watch today and compiled a list of things you can do with it to keep you healthy.

Water Intake One of the main reason to stay fit and hydrated is to drink water every one hour. If you tend to forget things while work or other activities, you can install the app on your Apple Watch like Water Minder to remind you. This is one of the effective ways to keep you in the cycle of drinking water. Calorie intake Another important step to look after our health is your calorie intake. If you are planning to lose weight, calorie intake is more important that you think. If you want to control calories, you can download MyFitnessPal to control calories and nutrition. SEE ALSO: How to use Google Map to find your parked car Count your steps You can literally count your steps, track your sleep and concentrate on your breath through Apple Watch. Always try to fill the My Activity ring in Apple Watch by following the instructions. Moreover, it comes with pre-installed apps like Activity and Workout. As the Apple Watch 2 comes with GPS option, you can also use it for running practice too. Heart rate monitor You can monitor your heart rate through Heart Watch app that can monitor your heart and sleep. It will warn you if your heartbeat gets too high or too low so that you can take precautionary measures before anything happens to you.