How to plan the tasks via Microsoft Planner Collaboration Tool for Android and iOS

Following the web, the Redmond giant launched the Microsoft Planner for mobile as well. This app has been launched for both Android and iOS platform allowing to manage the tasks and plan teamwork activities easier.

Similar to Trello and Asana, this app comes along with the Office 365 suite for free and allows to manage the projects, teams, workflows, assign tasks, and much more.

While not all the features are available on the app, it is said to have important ones.

SEE ALSO: NBC journalist asks Modi: Do you have a twitter account?

You can update the board when there is a change of plan by just dragging and dropping tasks between columns, and chat with members on the go. Moreover, in the coming months, they are planning to add push notifications, the ability to create new plans from the mobile app and integration with Intune.

On the blog, Microsoft explains:

"Current Planner users can use this companion app to view and update their plans on the go, addressing feedback we've heard since the launch of the Planner Web app. For people who are new to Planner, you can first get started by visiting tasks.office.com. Once you've created your plans in the Web app, you can view and update those plans in the mobile experience."