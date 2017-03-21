How to recover lost photos on your android smartphone with Dr. Fone application

One of the worst nightmares for smartphone users is to find that all the images have been accidentally wiped out from their phone. Panicked from the situation, all they can think of is to find a solution to restore the lost data back to its original place.

If you can relate this and are looking for a sure shot answer to recover all your lost photos, then it's your lucky day. Here's how you can recover those images with the help of a simple Android application- Dr. Fone. And not just photos, you can also recover videos, contacts, messages, etc. with the application.

Follow these simple steps to recover your photos, messages and contacts on your Android smartphone with Dr. Fone.

The first step is to install the application on your Android phone and on your desktop. You can follow this link to install the app on your devices and recover deleted photos.

Run the Android recovery software on your computer and connect your Android phone to your PC via a microUSB cable. Please make sure the USB debugging mode is activated on your device.

Once the Android device is connected, you will find all the options to select the types of files you want to recover. Select the type of files- photos, messages, videos, audio, etc. to start the recovery process. Click Next to continue.

Next, you will see a screen that will ask permissions to root your Android smartphone to restore the lost data. Once the recovery process is complete, your phone will return to unrooted status. The team behind the application states that the rooting and unrooting process will not void the device warranty. Click "Start" to continue.

The software will now start the process of recovering the lost files; it can take a while so sit back and watch your files popping up one by one, which is certainly a sight.

Once the scanning process stops, you can preview all the recovered data in the scan result one by one. Select the items that you want and click "Recover" to retrieve them.

Besides, the Android application also has a 'Recycle Bin' feature that is just like the bin on your windows or Mac desktop computer. The bin automatically saves deleted photos and videos in the trash that you can recover anytime you want. And the best part, it does not require you to root your Android device.

Moreover, you can also bypass the Android's lock screen pattern, fingerprint, PIN and password to gain access to the device if you have a registration code for the software.

In addition to it, the registration code also makes it possible to extract data from a damaged Android device, which is of immense use for consumers looking for a software to retrieve their precious data in case they have damaged their phones. And last but not the least, you can unlock the SIM, erase the data and root the Android device with the help of Dr. Fone desktop client.

Verdict

Dr.Fone toolkit for Android requires minimal effort and effectively recovers your lost images, videos, messages and contacts. This easy to use application is available across the platforms and makes it easy for consumers who are looking for a robust platform to recover the lost files on their smartphones.