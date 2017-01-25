How to reduce WhatsApp storage on iPhone

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps on smartphones; there’s no denying it. It is the very thing that pops into people’s mind when one intends to share messages with their buddies. And of course, WhatsApp groups! What should we say about it? From that mandatory family group to office group, we are pretty sure every user is a part of a dozen groups, at least.

Initially, all of this may seem fun. You exchange text messages, have deep conversations if not, the funny ones and things just seem cool until that one person starts sending you good morning photos. Yes, the ones with quotes and the like. That’s just the beginning. Soon, the “Good Morning” texts will turn to some senseless videos, trolls, GIFs, and what not.

Also Read: WhatsApp now allows iOS users to send messages without an active internet connection

And for the lazy human beings that we are, everything is taken for granted until that horrifying “Your iPhone’s Storage is Almost Full” message pops on the screen.

That’s precisely when people realize that those posts, videos, GIFs, and all the fancy stuff they you’ve been hoarding is to blame for.

Also Read: How to Run Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on Apple iPhone Without Jailbreaking It

As a matter fact, one would want to get rid of the clutter. Fortunately, WhatsApp had rolled out an update yesterday which makes managing WhatsApp storage on iPhone way easier.

Here are a few steps that’ll guide you through the storage management process on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Hit the Settings button located at the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Step 2: Select Data and Storage Usage from the options.

Step 3: Then, select Storage Usage

Step 4: You will now be redirected to a new page where all your recent conversations will be listed (with the contact consuming more space listed on the top). You can select individual contacts and see how much space their messages are consuming.

Step 6: Delete unnecessary data. The best part of this process is that you get to choose which kind of data you intend to delete. For example, if you want to delete only GIFs received from a particular contact, you can do just that without deleting other forms of messages.

Here’s a pictorial representation of the same.