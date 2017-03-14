How to set equalizer in OnePlus 3 running Android 7.0 Nougat

I recently upgraded my OnePlus 3 to the latest OxygenOS 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat update. While getting use to the new features such as new notifications and settings design, multi-window view, support for direct reply of notifications, better shelf customization, etc. I figured out that the 'Equalizer' option is no more available in the Google Play app's settings menu. Besides, you will not even find it in the built-in music app as well.

This can also confuse Spotify users as the option is no more available in the app itself and users to have use the Equalizer from your phone. But where's the equalizer option in the phone? If you are also wondering the same thing, then we have got you covered.

With the latest OxygenOS 4.0 update based on Android 7.0 Nougat, the Equalizer option has been renamed to 'Audio Tuner' and has been shifted to 'Sound' section in Settings menu. Follow the below mentioned steps to customize the audio profiles in your OnePlus 3.

1) Open the 'Settings' menu on your OnePlus 3 running Android 7.0 Nougat

2) Head to Sound section in the Settings menu

3) Make sure you have plugged in the earphones, as the equalizer will only work when the earphones are plugged in

4) Scroll down to bottom and tap on 'Audio Tuner'

5) Now you can select the earphones type, and set the equalizer to preset profiles such as Rock, Pop, Electronic, Jazz, Metal or Custom where you can customize the audio settings

