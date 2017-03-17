How to stop Google tracking your every move

You know what, Google is tracking all your activities and every move of yours on Internet? Yes, Google pretty much knows what you doing, where you traveled, your likes, dislikes and much more. To be short, Google is your bae!

Even though it's scary that your each and every movement is recorded, you can easily turn off the tracking abilities of Google. With location services in your smartphone, Google can pretty much accurately find out your activities.

In order to stop Google Maps from tracking you, follow the below step as follows

Step 1: Open Google Maps and select 'Your Timeline' from the settings

Step 2: Now, select the three vertical dots on the upper right corner

Step 3: Scroll down to the location settings and tap " Location History is on"

Step 4: Once you are inside it, turn it off

On the other hand, Google launched 'My Activity' to just show how we are being tracked by Google. The company does this in order to autocomplete your searches, Youtube video suggestions and much more. Feeling insecure? Worry Not!

There is an option to disable and delete your previous history as well. For that, follow the below steps as follows.

Step 1: Type "My Activity" on your Google search bar

Step 2: Click on the link and sign in with your Google account

Step 3: If you want, you can just have a look at the data, Google already stored.

Step 4: Shocked?

Step 5: Now its time to delete it. In order to delete it, tap on the three vertical dot on the top right corner.

Step 6: Select "Delete activity by" and erase the content.

Step 7: You can turn off the tracking by tapping on "Activity Controls" and turn off all the six options.

