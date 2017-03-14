How to Sync Chrome Tabs and History Across Devices in 5 Simple Steps

In the era of rapid technology growth, keeping data synced across two or more devices is not at all a difficult job. One such platform that offers this unique feature is none other than the popular Internet browser 'Chrome'.

Google Chrome browser lets the user sync their personal setting across multiple devices. This means that all your data and information will be made available in all the devices without having to recreate everything on each device. So, in order to sync Chrome, you need to follow these simple steps.

How to Sync Chrome Tabs and History Across Devices

Step 1: In order to sync data, first you must sign by going to the setting menu on top right corner (tap the three vertical dots to see settings option) Step 2: Once you sign in, you're synced. The browser will take care of all the data that needs to be pulled from the server in order to sync it with the devices. Step 3: Next up, you can also choose control what information needs to be shared across all devices by selecting "Advanced sync settings". In here you can change the default setting "sync everything" to "choose what to sync". Once you get a number of options, you can uncheck information that you don't want to sync across devices. Step 4: When you get synced across devices, you can even see the tabs opened on another device as well. In order to do that, make sure you are signed in Chrome and click on the three vertical dot on the top right corner. Now Click history and select " Tabs from other devices" SEE ALSO: How to access one-hand functionality on the larger iPhone devices Step 5: You can add a layer of security for your data by selecting 'SyncPhrase' from Encryption options". It will encrypt your data when submitted to Google's server to distribute to your other devices' Chrome browser. Having said that, the only way to access that data is to type in the sync passphrase or else the entire sync will be erased or reset.