How to access one-hand functionality on the larger iPhone devices

Apple followed the trend set by other smartphone manufacturers and brought out the iPhones with biggers displays. While bigger the better term has been around for time immemorable, gadgets have always followed a smaller but more powerful concept, in most areas. However, when it comes to smartphones bigger and more powerful is the mantra that's proven to be the key.

With Apple making this transition and bringing out new bigger iPhones and being done with conveniently sized ones, it was an end of an era. And with the beginning of a new phase, many users were excited about having iPhones with bigger displays as it offered many new possibilities and better viewability.

While on the other hand, some weren't so happy about it including me, this could also be the sole reason why many existing users also didn't upgrade to newer iPhones sooner. As older iPhones provided the convenience with their size.

In any case, if you have a bigger display iPhone then there is a feature which is not very popular among most users and may go unnoticed, but this feature changes things and brings with the convenience of the size of the older iPhones. The feature is very practical and convenient, allowing users to go back to operating their iPhoness with one hand.

This lesser known feature is aptly labeled as Reachability. This interesting feature is currently available on the significantly bigger iPhones, like the iPhone 6, 6Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7 and 7Plus variants.

What does Reachability do: With this feature enabled users can use their iPhones in a way similar to the older, smaller devices and operate the way they did before. So using this feature, iPhone users can enjoy operating the device with just one hand. How to enable Reachability feature: Through four simple steps, the reachability feature can be enabled or disabled, first, go to the Home page. Next, tap on Settings and scroll down to the General icon and tap on it, this will take to a new screen.



Once on the new screen, scroll down to Accessibility and tap on it, after that in the new screen scroll down till you find the Reachability icon. You'll find a toggle switch next to the reachability icon and if you tap the toggle switch it will allow you to enable or disable the feature. How to use Reachability: If you have chosen to enable this feature, using it is extremely easy and makes operating the device very convenient. All you need to do is to double-tap on the home button to activate this feature. Make sure you tap the button and not press it, as pressing the Home button will allow you to switch between apps but it does not activate this feature.