How to create PDFs using 'Print' on your iPhone

If you are an iPhone user who's device is running on iOS 10, then you have some cool features to look forward to. However, among the many features, today we will be talking about one specific feature that allows you creates PDFs easily. While Apple provides iBooks to save webpages as PDF, iBooks isn't a convenient option as it is cumbersome to share across platforms.

That being said, the iOS 10 does come with another feature to help you get going. Basically, in iOS 10 you can also use the 'Print' option to create PDFs. If you want to be able to do this then, we will take you through on how to start using the 'Print' option on your iPhone to create PDFs.

So by following few simple step that we will be discussing in detail below, you will be able to use this option on your device to create PDFs and conveniently share them across platforms as opposed to iBooks. Creating PDFs using the 'Print' option on the iPhone is usually simple and fast.

How it works: First, find a webpage or note that you want to convert to PDF, then select the share sheets icon, you should now receive a pop-up where you will need to select the 'Print' option.



If your iPhone comes with 3D touch, gently press one of the thumbnails to get to the preview mode. If you press harder you will get the full version. If your device does not have 3D, all you need to do is pinch-to-zoom on the preview, which will result in the document to go full screen.



Now, you need to select the share sheet icon which will allow you to save the document in PDF format. How to enhance and share the PDF after creating it: Once you have created the PDF you can enhance the resolution and share it across various platforms by selecting any app that is compatible and send it over to the second app. The only thing to keep in mind is that, you need to make sure the app you select has a 'Print' option in its share sheets menu. What are the advantages: Well by using you iPhone's 'Print' option, you will be able to create and share PDFs of Notes, Webpages, emails and more much easily. At the same time, you will also be able to share the files across multiple platforms instantaneously.