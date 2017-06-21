How to customize the looks of mouse cursor on Windows

Have you ever thought of changing the mouse pointer on your screen? If yes, then cheers. Windows OS do have the option to change the looks of the cursor as per customers preferences.

For the starters, you can change the color, size of the cursor on your Windows device just to getter visibility of the device. Follow the below steps to change the cursor as per your wish.

Step 1: Click the start button and type Mouse on it

Step 2: Tap Mouse & Touchpad settings and select Additional mouse options

Step 3: Click on Pointers tab and open the drop down box under the Scheme.

Step 4: Among the collection of United static and animated image that replaces arrow, you can select any one of those.





Step 5: If you want to preview it before selecting it, you can click on it. Moreover, There are “inverted” schemes that come handy for those who have a hard time seeing the standard white cursor.

Step 6: If you want to change one or more individual cursors, you can select it in customize options. To select a custom cursor for the highlighted individual item, click Browse.