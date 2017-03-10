How to disable iMessages and go back to SMS on Apple iPhones

Apple's new iMessage is a highly controversial feature when it comes to weighing its pros and cons. While many Apple users who have family and friends using Apple devices may like it, there are others who are not so pleased with this feature.

In a perfect world where everyone used Apple devices, this feature would be loved but as we do not live in that world, the iMessage can be annoying at times. As many users aren't very thrilled about this feature, we can help you disable it, in four simple steps. Once you have disabled the iMessage feature, you can go back to continue messaging through the good old SMS.

Steps to disable iMessage:

By following these simple steps you can disable iMessage and go back to the more convenient SMS. First, you need to go to the Home screen, then go to Settings, scroll down till you come across the Messages icon.

Disable iMessage and welcome back SMS:

Once you have found the icon simply tap on the icon, this will result in a new screen appearing which displays a list of setting options. At the top you will find the iMessage icon with a toggle switch next to it, allowing you to enable or disable it. With these simple steps, you have disabled iMessage and will now be able to go back to SMS's.