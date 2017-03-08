How to disable or enable Live Photo feature on you Apple device

Apple devices have some of the best camera features if not the best cameras. Moreover, with the launch of every new device the company is also adding more features to their camera.While most of the features are much appreciated, there are a few which are not liked by some users.

While a great many users may like the Live Photo feature, there are users who may appreciate the technology but do not quite like using the feature. The Live Photo feature allows the user to capture a photo which comprises of a 1.5-second video, followed by the photo and another 1.5-second video.

This feature can be quite intrusive and a pain at times, considering while clicking a photo you might twitch or move and have it captured in a Live photo. Though it may be funny at times it can be quite the nuisance apart from the fact it consumes more space.

While photos being captured with leaves swaying in the breeze may look nice, it can be annoying to have photos of people blinking. While it may feel like you are being photo bombed by the Live Photo feature on your Apple device's camera. This feature which at times can be annoying can easily be fixed by following the simple steps that we have listed out below.

How to disable Live Photo feature: You can simply switch off the Live Photo feature on your device, this can be done in three different ways. How to disable Live Photo feature before taking a picture: When you are about to capture a photo you can disable the Live Photo feature, by clicking on the Live Photo icon while or before clicking a photo. How to disable Live Photo feature after taking a picture: If it has slipped your mind and you have taken a photo with Live Photo feature, nothing to worry here, you can still disable the feature. All you need to do is go to the particular photo, select the option to edit it and then click on the same Live Photo icon and disable it. How to stop Live Photo feature setting from changing: While the above two methods are setting changes for current usage, and by default enable the Live Photo feature once you close the camera. The Live Photo feature will be enabled and will need to be disabled every time you use the camera. How to disable the Live Photo feature and make it default: If your Apple device is running on iOS 10.2 or higher, then you can disable Live Photo feature and make it your default setting. You will need to go to Settings>Photos&Camera>Preserve Settings and turn off Live Photo. You can now enjoy clicking photographs without the intrusion and photo bombs from Live Photo feature. The Live Photo feature can be turned on or off through this method and be made the default setting until it is changed again by the user.