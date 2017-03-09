How to disable pop-up notifications on your iPhone

With our lives being interlinked with our smartphones, most of us use our iPhone to make purchases or bookings using various e-commerce site. We need to be extremely cautious when we give our phones to our friends or family. Simply because there might be things on it that we do not wish them to see.

Like recently while using a friend's phone I had seen a notification pop-up and am guessing the package that's on its way, is my birthday gift. So much for the surprise, I'll surely act surprised, though. So if you wish to avoid such a situation, you can always disable certain notifications, reducing chances of spoiling a surprise and also less of a distraction.

How to disable Notifications It's rather simple, there are two ways you can disable the notifications on your iPhone. How to disable Notifications using Assistive Touch You can either disable the notification by tapping on the Assistive Touch icon (floating icon). This will result in few shortcuts being displayed among which is the Notification Center icon. Clicking it will allow you to view or disable the notifications. How to disable Notifications from Settings By following these simple steps you can disable the notifications and even fine tune them to a certain extent to suit your individual requirements. You need to go to Settings>Notifications, once you're in the notification center you can select the apps which you want to stop receiving notifications from. To disable notifications from a particular app simply select the app and find the options to disable notifications from it partially or completely. Clicking on the toggle switches based on your preferences will change notification settings accordingly.