How to Download Netflix Videos to watch Offline

Last year, online streaming company Netflix announced the launch of offline playback, for many series and movies. This happened through an update on both Android and iOS platform.

Netflix introduced this move, as it might help some regions with slower Internet connections. This offline streaming is available is now available in all plans starting from the base. Today, we will show you on how to download video content on Netflix for offline viewing.

Step 1: Open your Netflix app and find the content you want.

Step 2: Now tap on the episodes you want to download.

Step 3: After this, tap the download icon in the video description and the video will start downloading. If your video isn’t available for offline viewing, the download icon won’t be displayed.





Step 4: Once it starts downloading you will see a blue round circle showing you the progress of downloads.

Step 5: Before downloading, you can also choose the video quality as well. Netflix offers you two quality -- Standard (default) and high.

Step 6: You can choose it tapping on the 'Menu' settings on the top left corner -> App settings -> Video quality -> Choose yours.

