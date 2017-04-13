How to easily encrypt your gmail

Indeed, Gmail is great for those who works extensively with email and is a relatively secured as well. However, if you want your email to be read by no one but you, then it needs to be encrypted.

In today's article, we have prepared steps to easily encrypt your mail just by adding add-ons to your browser. This is done in a way that, even who are technically challenged can perform this task with ease.

Firefox encrypt Gmail

You have an option to encrypt through add-ons on Firefox. In order to do that add the Encrypted Communications extension to your Firefox browser and then close & open the browser.

Now go to Gmail, compose your email, then right-click to see “Encrypt Communication.” Enter a password and click 'Ok'. Your message is then encrypted and ready to be sent. However, the recipient, whom you are sending also needs to add this extension on their browser.

SafeGmail

If you are a Chrome user, then you can try SafeGmail. First of all, you need to add the SafeGmail extension to Chrome and restart the browser. Now go to Gmail. Just like Firefox, the recipient also must have an extension to decrypt the mail. If you don't want that, you can make it like question answer.

Click on the checkmark by "Encrypt" and the question/answer box will open. After filling it click the "Encrypt + Send" button When the recipient receives the mail, he will get a link that takes them to a page displaying the question and asking for the answer. When answered correctly, a new SafeGmail page opens to decrypt the message.

In case, if you don't want an extension you can opt for services such as Enlocked which use Pretty Good Privacy (PGP). It comes as a plugin for Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Outlook. It is available as an app on a mobile platform including iPhone and Android.