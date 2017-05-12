How to extend the battery life of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Few days back, Samsung launched its much expected flagship smartphone – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with huge fan fare. Both these devices packed a powerful specification, including latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and Infinite display as well.

Comparing the specifications, the company has employed not-so-high battery with 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. However, there are lots of power consuming stuffs present in the flagship, today in this article we tell you some methods on saving juices for crucial moments.

Power saving mode Like other Samsung phones, both Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes with power saving mode, which helps you in saving battery by closing all the unnecessary background application. There are two power saving modes - Mid and Max. The Mid power saving mode decreases the maximum screen brightness by 10 percent, limits CPU speed to 70 percent, disables apps usage, turns off the Always On Display feature. The Max mode does the same thing also, it reduces the screen resolution all the way down to HD+. Also, the dark theme will be applied that helps to save batteries on AMOLED displays. You can choose the modes by heading on to Settings -> Device maintenance -> Battery Menu. Disable Always on display This is one of the most battery draining features in the device. In the case of saving batteries, you can disable the Always on Display or limit the time it runs. To customize the Always on Display head on to security menu -> Lock screen and security -> Turn off the button next to Always On display. SEE ALSO: Samsung could be prepping a new Android flip phone; Galaxy Folder 2 sequel on the cards Reduce Display brightness Both the smartphone comes with an amazing Infinite display, which for sure drains the battery. You can save atleast 2% battery by reducing the brightness of the device. If possible disable the auto brightness so that it won't adjust according to the ambient light. To change the brightness you can either access it by swiping down the notification panel or going to Settings -> Display. Disable SIM if not used In some market including India, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes with dual SIM slots. In some cases, if you are not using anyone of the SIM cards regularly, disable it to save some battery. You can do this by going on to Settings -> Connections -> SIM card manager. Now tap on the SIM card you wish to disable. Stop battery consuming apps Some of the apps in the smartphone, do consume more power even if its not running in the background. In order to detect the device, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes with auto-detection features, that finds the app that use too much power or are left unused for days. You can manually stop these apps by heading on to Settings -> Device maintenance -> Battery menu. Go to App power monitor section and select the app.