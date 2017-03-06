How to fix Access denied problem in Windows 10

All of us who use Windows OS at some point or the other have experienced the dilemma of being denied permission to access something on our own computer. In some cases, Windows even locks you out while attempting to access a folder with an Access Denied error.

Moreover, if you are sharing the device and you're not an administrator, then you'll face these errors while trying to access protected folders or another user's files. If you are the admin and still receive permission denied errors, we have some tips that will help you fix these errors.

ALSO SEE: How to improve PC performance on Windows 10



Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Admin Privileges: Considering you are the Admin on the shared device, you can fix these errors and even set things as per your requirements. You will need to open up a File Explorer window, following which you will need to browse to the folder you need to access, right-click on it and choose Properties. This will result in a pop-up window opening up in which you will need to click on the Security tab and then click the Advanced button at the bottom. How to go about: Now, you will see some text that says Owner: which most likely won't display current owner next to it, now Click the Change link to the right of this to change the item's owner. Following, which you will need to select which people or groups can access the resource, in the Enter the object name to select box. Granting access: Next, you will need to fill in Administrators, which will allow all PC admins to access it, or just your username based on the folder or your preference. Now, click to check names and the box text will auto-correct to PCNAMEAdministrators; click OK to accept this. Ending the errors: Finally, now you will be back on the Advanced Settings window. Once you're back you will have to check the box for Replace owner on sub containers and objects below the Owner field. With this, you can now access everything inside that folder without having to repeat these steps. Now, click OK and you have changed the settings and shouldn't face access denied errors on folders anymore.