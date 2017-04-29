How to have rounded edge on Android phone without rooting?

Recently, the South Korean tech giants, Samsung and LG have released their latest flagship smartphone with some beautiful design and build quality. One of the most notable features among them is the rounded edge of the display.

While it's not physically possible for us to get this feature in our phone unless its Galaxy S8 or LG G6. But we can do it in our screen using software available on Google Play Store.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and download app "Rounded Corner".

Step 2: Once installed, open the app and turn on toggle button only to see the rounded corners on the edges.



Step 3: You can increase and decrease the value as per your wish. The value the represents the roundness of the edge.

Step 4: You can also customize the individual apps as well by giving permission to it.