How to install Android O beta on your Pixel and Nexus phones

At the I/O conference, Google announced the roll out of Android O beta version to the selected devices. If you're looking to install it on your phone, you can opt-in to the first public beta, which is also available as the second Developer Preview.

Supported devices

This update is around 919 MB in size, and you can download over a WiFi and the preview is supported on

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel C

Nexus 6P

Nexus 5X

Nexus Player

How to install



If you have any of these devices, head on to Google’s Android Beta Program website. Once you log in with your Google account, it will take you to the page and explains what the program is all about. It also has a usual disclaimer and warning saying “may contain errors and defects that can affect the normal functioning of your device.”

Now tap on the enroll button right next to your device and check the box, select Join beta, and you will be in. Once you get a beta for your device, you will get a notification of any other updates. Head on to Settings -> About phone -> System updates.

Once you select it, the update will install over-the-air normally, with a reboot, and whenever another update comes, you’ll go through the same process.