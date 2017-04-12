How to make others to find your Facebook account harder

Nowadays, logging into Facebook for notifications, likes, and the status post has become a need literally. However, this is one of the most powerful tools as well for finding people you might have lost contact with: friends, family, school.

There are few who don’t want their Facebook account to be easily found as it creeps them out. Today, we have jotted down the list that you can do to make your Facebook profile a little harder to find.



Step 1: Head on to your settings by clicking the arrow on the top right corner.

Step 2: Select privacy option

Step 3: Go to edit option on the side of 'Who can contact me' and change the option from 'Everyone' to 'Friends of friends'. With this, only those who is in contact with your friends can give you a friend request.

Step 4: Now click the edit option on the side of 'Who Can Look You Up Using the Email Address You Provided'. Change the option from 'Everyone' to friends of friends or friends.

Step 5: Repeat the same for 'Who Can Look You Up Using the Phone Number You Provided' also.

Step 6: Once all done, uncheck the box that says, 'Do You Want Search Engines Outside of Facebook to Link to Your Profile' and turn it off.

Step 7: That's it. Now you are officially hard to find.

