How to make your Apple watch more secure

If you are planning to buy or have an Apple Watch you don't want to lose it or have it stolen.

How safe is your Appl Watch in your hands? Is it safe from hackers? If it's stolen, how easily can a thief reset or steal the data from Apple Watch? Below are the 5 precautions you need to take on Apple Watch security.

Activation lock If your Apple Watch is stolen, the first thing to do is to take out your iPhone open the Apple Watch App -> choose "Apple Watch" from My Watch -> select Mark as a Missing option. This option will disable the Apple Pay options and activates the Activation Lock feature. This makes the Watch useless until the correct Apple ID and password are entered. Passcode Always make sure that you enable a passcode on your watch if you are not sure about it. It has different options ranging from a 4-digit password, more than 4-digit password and an option to unlock the watch from your iPhone. These options are available from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone in the "Passcode" menu. Erase Data after 10 failed attempts If you don't want anyone to see the data after it gets stolen, it is better to enable "Erase Data" option from the passcode menu. This will delete your watch's data when someone enter the wrong passcode more than 10 times. Data Privacy If you don't want to share your personal data with anyone, you can turn it off by heading on to Privacy Settings -> Motion and Fitness menu of the Apple Watch App on your iPhone.