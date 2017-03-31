How to Retrieve Deleted iPhone Contacts?

One of the scariest things is losing all our data including contacts when we try to change the iPhone or sync data to cloud/backup. Like this lots of reason may cause deletion of contact data sometimes accidentally, sometimes beyond our power. If that happens, do you know how to retrieve it? If not, don't worry, we have your back.

Basically, there are three ways that you can backup your iPhone contact: iTunes, iCloud and Manual export.

How to Recover Deleted iPhone Contacts via iTunes

In case if you think you backed up your device in iTunes, follow these steps.

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to the PC/Mac.

Step 2: Open iTunes.

Step 3: Click on Devices tab.

Step 4: Right-click on the iPhone that's connected and click 'Restore from Backup'

Step 5: You can also cancel automatic backups by clicking the “X” button in iTunes, by heading on to Preferences > Devices by checking Prevent iPods, iPhones, and iPads from syncing automatically.

Restore contacts from iCloud

Suppose iTunes doesn't work for, you can rely on iCloud for that matter as well. Check whether, if you have enabled the backup option for contact in iCloud. You can check it by heading on to Settings -> iCloud section -> see whether the Contacts slider is activated.

How to Retrieve Deleted iPhone Contacts?

If activated, go to iCloud.com in your web browser and log in. Once you logged in, you'll see a list of icon including mail, contact, calendar, photo and much more. Now click on Contact and check whether its up to date.

How to Retrieve Deleted iPhone Contacts?

Now, you can add contact manually, or restore it from iCloud backup. If you decide to go with iCloud you need to go back to the iCloud settings on your iPhone and turn off the Contacts and select Keep on My iPhone when prompted.

And now turn on the slider back and tap on merge when it prompts you again.

How to Retrieve Deleted iPhone Contacts?

Manual back up

Maybe, the another safest way to do this is to sync your contact data to iCloud and make a copy on to your iPhone.

Step 1: Make sure every contacts are available on your iCloud

Step 2: Open iCloud from your web browser

Step 3: Click on contacts

How to Retrieve Deleted iPhone Contacts?

Step 4: Now click on the settings icon on the bottom left corner and select 'Export Vcards'

Step 5: Save this file on your desired location.



Friday, March 31, 2017
