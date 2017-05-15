How to save your favorite locations in Uber

From now on Uber will let you save your favorite location other than your workplace and home to access quickly without nay hassle. You can give your favorite location a name, which will be then saved to Saved Place.

This feature is now available on both Android and iOS in the United States and will be rolled out to other countries in the upcoming days. Here's how you can save the location on your Uber App.

Step 1: First, select your destination

Step 2: Once you entered the place on the navigation bar, it will prompt you for saving the location under Saved Place.

Step 3: If yes, tap continues, name your destination. If not tap on No and continue.

Once saved, the rider's saved location will show up on app's home screen shortcuts if Uber predicts that's where they could be going.