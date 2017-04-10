How to trim or shorten your videos on Android phone

Trim Trivial Things in Video Using These Simple Steps on Android Phones

These days majority of Android smartphones comes equipped with a good camera that can both click pictures and shoot videos. Often times when you record videos, you might need a customary touch-up to make the recorded video perfect.

In some cases, when you are out with your friends or relatives, you need to record videos earlier and for a long time just to get a second of that perfect moment. However, you need to delete the trivial part from the video before sending it on to your loved ones.

A few years back, if you imagine, it would be a hell lot of work to trim your video on your phone itself. Sometimes, you have to send the whole trivial things too in order to avoid those tiring stuff. But now, with modern smartphones, editing, and trimming is easier. Follow these simple steps to edit/trim your videos on smartphones.

Step 1: Open the video that you need to edit/trim

Step 2: Click on the little pencil icon below the video

Step 3: Now the timeline of the video will be displayed that shows you frame chronologically from start toe end.

Step 4: Now drag the edges of the timeline to trim your video

Step 5: Tap on save to store this trimmed version of the video

Step 6: You're done.

