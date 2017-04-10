How to use Apple clips and it's uses

Copying Snapchat is the new trend right now! Following the footpath of Facebook, Instagram, and even Whatsapp. The iPhone maker has surprisingly launched a clone app called Apple Clips but with another angle. Apple launched this app, in an attempt at making a video editing app that works without any social angle to it.

This app is developed by Apple and supports around 36 languages worldwide. Saying this, it is exclusive to iOS, that means you can use this on your iPhones and iPads alone. Clips have lots of interesting features ranging from live titling, facial analysis tool, and much more. In today's article, we will be guiding you through to use this app in a more effective way.





Getting Started!

In order to create a clip, you either need videos or photos, right? In this case, you can import from your Camera and stitch them or you can take photos or shoot videos in-app. This app shoots video in a square format which is 1080x1080 just like Instagram.

So if you are importing videos, make sure the dimensions are right otherwise, you might miss out information. Also, you can swap between camera views by tapping the camera icons.



Shoot it: Open the Clips app on your smartphone. In default, it will open the camera screen, where you can easily switch from photo to video to your library, just by tapping it in the bottom of the screen.

Live titles: Next up is the Live title as I mentioned above. Press the red button to record and your words will appear on screen as you speak. It's worth mentioning here that, you need to speak somewhat slowly and clearly.

Add filters to make it funnier: Just like other apps, Apple Clips also have eight different filters ranging from comic book to ink. You can apply this to both photos and videos.

Overlays, if you need: There are overlays available in this app including time stamps, speech bubbles that you can tap to add to your photo or video. Once added, you can re-size and edit the text. Over 18 statements and shapes available that you can place wherever you want. If you want to remove, press 'X' to delete. When you swipe to the left, you will see limited emojis as well. You can also add that on your clips too.

Intro and End card: Then the last one is full-screen animated posters, that can be used as end card or intro in your videos.



Editing your clip is easier now: You can also trim the videos easily by tapping on the clip in the timeline. Then tap the scissor icon to edit the video as per your wish.

Add some beat to it: Once you did with the video, you can also add music from your playlist or Apple's specially curated soundtracks. You can add music just by tapping the music note on the top right corner.

Share it: You can share your Clip using Messages or through your choice of social network apps including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.



